Local volunteers, businesses provide Smiles for Vets
Thank you to all the volunteers and our amazing team who made our 9th annual Free Dental Day a success! We were able to provide over $20,000 in free dental care to over 40 local veterans. Way to go!
On Friday, Sept. 9, our team and several local volunteers and businesses helped provide a fun and productive day of care for veterans in our community. It was a rewarding and humbling day. Smiles for Vets was started as a way to provide dental care for veterans who were not able to secure care from the out-of-town VA facilities. Over the years, we welcome back veterans who have come every year and new veteran patients with a smile, food, games, door prizes and quality dental care.
First, I would like to thank my dental team. Thank you, Rebecca, Sherrie, Lauren, Elizabeth, Tallie, Katie, Lynn, Kimberly, Taylor and Sheyenne! They volunteer their time throughout the year to plan and skills on the day of the event to provide for the veterans. Thank you to Dr. Lauren Griebenow and Dr. Hannah White. Thank you to the local businesses who provided food for the veterans and volunteers. These include the following: Harvey Hinklemeyers, Coca-Cola, Rabb Water, McAlister’s, Half Moon, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrell, Coffee Junkiez, McDonald’s Alto Road, Cone Palace and Big Ben Coffee.
Thank you to the following businesses for the door prizes and supplies: American Party Time, Howard Print Shop, Crew Car Wash, Barlow’s Beard Shop, Indiana Pacers, Patterson Dental (Mike Dodson).
Thank you to Project Access for providing health screenings. Thank you to the Cindie Hudson and her students from Ross Dental Assisting School. Thank you to Tri-Central students Elaynna Young and Miles Piske. Thank you to Rita Conner, Brad and Janine Bagwell and Chaplain John Murdoch. Thank you, David and Judy Cotterman, Gorman and Bunch Orthodontics and Kokomo Endodontics for your support.
We are very proud to help our local veterans and appreciate all the support from the community.
For more information about Smiles for Vets, check out our website at jarrelldentistry.com or call us at 765-453-4369. Our 10th annual day of free dental care for veterans will be Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Mark your calendars!
Melissa A Jarrell, DDS, Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo
