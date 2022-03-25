Lymphedema Treatment Act must be passed
As we come to the end of the month and begin a new season, it sometimes is a good time to take stock, see if we are on the right track.
March is a good month to do so also because we are preparing for Easter next month. It is also Lymphedema Awareness Month. For those who are unaware, Lymphedema is the accumulation of excess fluid in the limbs. It is sometimes a congenital defect but often is the result of another disease process or, for many of the people I serve, it is the result of cancer treatments including surgery, radiation and chemotherapy treatments.
This condition can be painful and interfere with movement leading to disability. Fortunately, we do have effective treatments. These is no cure but like diabetes we can manage. the key pin of all our treatments are compression garments.
Without garments, the fluid just returns and those afflicted continue to suffer. As a physical therapist and certified lymphedema therapist, I treat people with this condition regularly. And what is most frustrating is that I must tell people that although we can help them get some of the fluid out, it will return without the proper care, which includes compression garments, and their insurance will not pay for it. You see, Medicare does not recognize the category of compression garments because it does not fall into any of their known categories, and what Medicare does not pay for many insurances follow. Interestingly enough, studies have proven that providing patients with compression garments actually helps save money with reduced cost of infection (one of the major side effects of uncontrolled lymphedema). This is why the Medicaid program in 38 states which usually follow Medicare guidelines have reversed and started providing the needed garments.
There is a bill in Congress called the Lymphedema Treatment Act that is designed to close his gap in Congress. Let's get this bill passed!
Compression is to lymphedema what medication is to many other diseases — indispensable!
It is estimated that 3 to 5 million Americans suffer from lymphedema.
Would we deny a diabetic insulin? It is also costing us money to not provide this essential piece to a person's overall treatment.
Please join me in urging your members of Congress to support and pass this bill.
Stephanie Metz
Anderson
