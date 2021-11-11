Maybe we should correct language surrounding race
Here is a Critical Race Theory for you: racism is a myth!
That's right, there is only one race and that is the human race. God created one race and separated them by people groups, nationalities and nations, not races.
So, maybe we should correct the language. We have many nationalities around the world and among those nationalities are people of many colors and shades of colors. We need to stop judging people by the color of their skin, and start judging people by their character.
Over the ages there have been many Nationalities persecuted, some much worse than others, that is absolutely true. What drove those persecutions? Injustice and prejudice!
Humans are not perfect, so we will always have injustice and prejudice, but it is up to us, "we the people," to resist any injustice and prejudice when it surfaces. Maybe if we can grasp this truth, then and only then will we become a better America and a better world.
Michael J. Amatuzzo
Kokomo
