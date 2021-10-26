Message to Sen. Braun: No thanks
It has been recently reported that U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has invited Chicago police officers who refuse to follow the orders of their employer to comply with Chicago’s vaccine mandate to come to Indiana.
With all due respect to the Chicago Police Department, which has many fine officers, it is a fact that the Chicago Police Department is corroded with numerous rogue police officers who have a history of abusing people during false arrests and the like such as by busting down doors and improperly abusing people including children. Not to mention the millions of dollars that is paid out on a regular basis for numerous brutality lawsuits including unnecessarily shooting and killing people.
Do we want these rogue police in Indiana? I say no. Braun hasn’t publicly stated anything about a vetting process to weed out the unsavory cops.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. got it right when he said that he has no interest in hiring cops who willfully ignore lawful direct orders. Braun must have rocks in his head for promoting this idea. Braun hasn’t stated any criteria for the vetting out of Chicago police officers who have a history of violating the rules and direct orders and who have been accused of abusing people and who have unnecessarily used excessive force and even unnecessarily shooting and killing people.
The last thing we need in our state is to bring in police officers who have no problem with violating the rules. Hiring police officers who have a record of refusing to follow the rules and direct orders is a recipe for disaster. This is a very bad idea being promoted by Braun as history teaches us that rogue police who have no problem with violating rules and orders are prone to abuse peoples' rights.
We need police officers who follow the rules and orders of their employers, not police officers who willfully disobey the rules and orders of their employers. This is a very bad precedent promoted by Sen. Braun and it should be nixed!
Brian Vukadinovich
Wheatfield
