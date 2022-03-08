Missed opportunity by Biden
In his State of the Union address, President Biden acknowledged some of the political fault lines in this country. But although he spoke on the heels of the publication of the United Nations' grim report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he missed an opportunity to highlight one of the areas where bipartisan action is quite possible.
Both Democrats and Republicans want to take action on climate. In fact our very own senator, Mike Braun, who co-founded the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, has observed that Republicans are growing increasingly supportive of carbon pricing, which the IPCC report calls "the most powerful and efficient" strategy that we have for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Aside from staving off the worst effects of climate change, reducing emissions would benefit red and blue states alike with millions of new clean-energy jobs. With extreme weather events inflating prices of all kinds of commodities, including corn, soybeans, and lumber, it's increasingly important to act quickly to prevent even more extreme weather in the future.
Even better, pairing a fee on pollution with a carbon cashback payment for all Americans would help offset higher costs. Rep. Baird and Sens. Braun and Young have the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to bipartisanship once more by supporting a price on carbon.
Erin Moodie
West Lafayette
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.