Mom issues caution about sales flyers
I’m a mother of three boys and I know first-hand that raising even just one child is a full-time job. The saying “it takes a village to raise a child” is not lying. That being said, I want to try my best to give this information to the right people so it can be made public and parents can be aware of a potentially dangerous situation that could put children at risk. This information could be lifesaving.
Whenever we receive our daily mail, we do not think about anything being a hazard to our children. I usually grab the mail on the way into the house and toss it on the kitchen counter until I have time to read and sort my mail.
Well, I always get the car dealerships sales advertising poster-type mail; some are small and some are larger, and some come with a key. If the key unlocks the vehicle advertised, you win that vehicle. The one I got recently was completely different.
I guess they were trying to update the game, and I never noticed this ad or what it contained until I caught my 4-year-old with two very tiny round batteries the size of a pencil eraser, if that.
My 4-year-old son is a very hyperactive child and my husband and I do everything in our power to keep him safe, along with our whole family. My 4-year-old is going through this phase where he wants to rip up paper and thinks it’s funny. So when I heard the sound of paper tearing, I knew he got hold of our mail. I found him within a matter of seconds sitting on the floor with two batteries in the palm of his hand.
He constantly puts things in his mouth and I thank God I happened to be able to prevent him from doing so with these batteries that were from the vehicle sales ad. This is very dangerous and could be life-changing.
Caitlin McKillip, Kokomo
