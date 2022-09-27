Morales is the best choice for Secretary of State
When it comes to the importance of the Indiana Secretary of State’s office and the role it plays in the lives of Hoosiers, the officeholder must be a dedicated, hardworking and passionate public servant. Diego Morales exemplifies all those characteristics and more, which is why he is the strongest choice to become Secretary of State in November.
I’ve known Diego for over 15 years, and in that time, I’ve admired his relentless work ethic.
Diego not only serves as a listening ear, but he hears their concerns and actively works to address them. His readiness to act will provide for the continuous improvement of the office and make responsiveness a key theme.
Many Hoosiers identify the Secretary of State with the office’s responsibilities to conduct fair and secure elections, and in that function, Diego will excel. He will also be sure to elevate the other duties of the office, including strengthening the Securities Division to ensure elderly Hoosiers don't fall victim to investment fraud and that their hard-earned money and financial portfolios remain whole. As an entrepreneur himself, Diego has plans to boost small business supports offered by the office and continue reducing any bureaucratic red tape standing in the way of progress and prosperity.
I’ve had the opportunity to work with Diego in my leadership role. In all he does, he always goes the extra mile. The Latino community regards him well for his track record in ensuring a diversity of voices are heard across state government, including in his time leading community outreach efforts in Gov. Pence’s administration. His fluency in Spanish and lighter tone make people feel heard and welcomed. It has been amazing to watch Latino small business owners and families rally around Diego. The community sees Diego as a continuation of strong fiscally-conservative values in the Secretary of State’s office and a historic opportunity for Indiana to elect its first Latino to statewide office. As a dad, he is someone my children can look up to and know the American Dream is available to anyone who chooses to put in the work.
He has traveled to all 92 Indiana counties multiple times, so people know he is committed to serving and helping them in whatever ways he can. He has a servant’s heart for all Hoosiers, and I can think of countless examples of when Diego has helped connect people with state government tools and resources. He works hard because he cares.
Mario Massillamany, Hamilton County GOP chairperson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.