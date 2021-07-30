More COVID-19 chaos
Most of us have already heard how the CDC changed its guidance on mask usage. This represents the latest abrupt about-face by our government over the course of the pandemic. I truly don’t understand how anyone could take our “public health experts” seriously any longer. For the past 18 months, the CDC and self-proclaimed authorities such as Anthony Fauci have held every position on this issue and demanded (with the bullying of authoritarians in elected office, media and tech companies) that we follow their instructions without question. I say we’ve had enough of their nonsense.
We wore masks for the better part of 2020 across the country, yet still saw an enormous number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. From that perspective, it’s apparent that mask usage had no effect on the spread of the virus. Personally, I hate masks. They are dehumanizing. Furthermore, it is demoralizing to be bullied into wearing them while the petty tyrants who proclaim such mandates choose to ignore them themselves. The more they tell me to wear one, the more I push back. I’m a rebel like that.
We were asked to wear masks until we had a vaccine. The vaccine is now here, and it works. But our authoritarian bureaucrats and politicians even botched the roll-out and public messaging surrounding that. They waited months after vaccines were rolled out to tens of millions of Americans before saying what we were told all along — that the vaccine provides so much protection that it eliminates the need for the mask.
And now the announcement from the CDC that even vaccinated people will again be bullied by authoritarians in government into wearing masks indoors. There is no data-driven reason for this. It’s an authoritarian edict from wannabe dictators, plain and simple. Every person in the country over the age of 12 can get a vaccine — if they choose not to, that is their decision and they will live with its consequences. No more “flatten the curve.” No more “social distancing.” No more “mask up.” If we give in to them now, we’ll be wearing masks forever because it will never end and they will clearly never give up their new-found power. The choice is yours, America. For me, I choose to ignore them into oblivion.
Johnny Albertini, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.