More renewable energy will improve environment
Excellent coverage by the Tribune of Howard County’s recent approval of a new commercial solar farm. I’d be happy to see more solar energy farm projects in Howard County.
We should be supportive when farmers decide to make changes that are best for their land and their families. Their farms are their business and their livelihoods. If they choose to harvest solar energy to generate clean power for the surrounding area, I’m all for it.
Not only will more renewable energy improve our environment through cleaner air, but the decrease in agricultural chemical applications will benefit the soil and local waterways. I’ve always been interested in environmental protection, and this is a prime way to accomplish that in our community.
In addition, the local energy will contribute to our energy security by decreasing our reliance on volatile fossil fuels. Right now, Europe needs all the natural gas and oil they can get, so if we can reduce our consumption by generating solar energy right here in Howard County, we’ll be doing our part to help.
Jamie Kilcline, Kokomo
