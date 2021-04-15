Murder transcends politics
How hard should it be for the president of these United States, the most powerful position held in this world, to stand up and declare human abortion murder and uphold his oath of office to protect all innocent Life, without exception, from enemies foreign and domestic?
Every politician from the president on down, for the last 48 years has failed to uphold that oath, think about that. They are without excuse, and "We The People" have failed to hold them accountable. The pro-life establishment has lied to us, they have no intentions of trying to abolish abortion unless the mother is first protected, think about that.
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
