Narrow Gate Horse Ranch thankful for Community Foundation
Narrow Gate Horse Ranch would like to shout out a big yee-haw to the Community Foundation for "joining up" with us to build a fence at our new location. Our horses will soon be enjoying "greener pastures on the other side of this fence" funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County.
Thank you!
Susan Zody, director, Narrow Gate Horse Ranch
