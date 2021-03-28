Narrow Gate Horse Ranch thankful for Community Foundation

Narrow Gate Horse Ranch would like to shout out a big yee-haw to the Community Foundation for "joining up" with us to build a fence at our new location. Our horses will soon be enjoying "greener pastures on the other side of this fence" funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County.

Thank you!

Susan Zody, director, Narrow Gate Horse Ranch

