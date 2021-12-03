Native American Heritage Day and Month deserve better
Nov. 26 was Native American Heritage Day, the day after Thanksgiving nearly at the end of Native America Heritage Month. I ask you, who thought of the heritage of Native Americans on Black Friday?
While Black Friday made the national news, I heard nothing of this day set apart to remember the heritage of those who were here before the Pilgrims ever arrived. In fact, I cannot recall much of anything being reported to lift up Native American chiefs or Native American culture. It is a bit sad since the names of our state and community honor Native Americans.
I grew up in Montana, the home of several Native American tribes who were militarily rounded up and assigned to what we know as Indian reservations. I grew up in the Jefferson Valley, played cowboys and Indians, hunted for arrow heads and not a word was taught about our local Indian heritage. During my elementary and high school education (‘50s and ‘60s) little if anything was taught as to Native American history and culture.
In a state where Lewis and Clark were guided through valleys and mountains by Sacajawea and the Battle of the Little Big Horn was fought on the eastern plains, you would have thought that there might a class on Native Americans.
One story that could have been told to us was that of Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce. Chief Joseph, named Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt (Thunder Rolling Down a Mountain) was born in 1840 in the Wallowa Valley of what is now Oregon. Being Christian, Joseph the Elder and Leader of the Nez Perce tribe, made peace with his white neighbors until gold was discovered on their land. As the early settlers streamed into their valley, treaties were broken and Chief Joseph denounced the invasion of greed, destroying his Bible and refusing to leave the Wallowa Valley. Upon his father’s death, his son Chief Joseph, realizing the tensions, refused to back down to the government’s demands and resisted resettlement demands. This led to violence resulting in one of the longest military retreats in Native American history. Chief Joseph led 700 followers on a 1,400 mile trek in the direction of Canada. They were pursued by U.S. troops (2,000 soldiers in all) until they came to within 40 miles from Canada. By the Autumn of 1877, reaching the Bear Paw Mountains in Montana, the retreating Nez Perce had come to exhaustion and near decimation. Chief Joseph surrendered to General Miles and the U.S. troops.
Less than 2% of Native Americans comprise the U.S. populations. The very story and history of this part of Indiana before settlers arrived was begun by the Miami tribe. To every Native American and their ancestors we owe great honor, and Native American Heritage Day and Month deserve better.
The Rev. Fred Dorisse, Kokomo
