Drive collects nearly 24 tons of food
The Kokomo Rescue Mission would like to send out a huge thank you to the community for making our Fall Food Drive and School Food Drive, held from Oct. 1-31 a great success!
When the final food item was weighed, the total collected was 47,138.40 pounds of canned items and non-perishable foods to help re-stock the Mission’s pantry. That’s almost 24 tons of food so necessary in helping us provide nutritious meals to those we serve.
Thank you to the many individuals, schools, churches and organizations in this wonderful community who helped make the food drive such an enormous success. A special thank you to BerryComm for their generosity in sponsoring this event.
We are so grateful for the many volunteers who faithfully picked up the food items from the drop-off locations and helped unload the donations back at the Mission. We would also like to thank Kokomo Grain and Newlon Metals for assisting us by weighing the truckloads of donations we received.
Thanks to your generous response to this year’s Fall Food Drive and School Food Drive, the food collected will help us continue to provide meals 365 days a year to those staying in our shelters and to our neighbors who receive free lunch and dinner in our dining room.
The food collected will also help with meeting the ongoing nutritional needs for those in our community through our assistance program. Your act of kindness has helped change lives and restore hope to many who are hungry and facing the uncertainty of what tomorrow will bring. You are making a difference in someone’s life today!
Serving Him by serving them,
Kevin L. Smith, executive director, Kokomo Rescue Mission
