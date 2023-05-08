New laws jeopardize energy supply
Pandemic-catalyzed supply chain shortages, inflation and a focus on renewable energy have all led to an increase in the cost and reliability of energy — but we’ve had time to adapt. However, just as families are finally getting back on their feet, a trio of dangerous new laws threaten the progress we’ve made, and will raise costs on Indiana families and jeopardize our energy supply.
Recently enacted, HB 1421 was disguised as a measure to make energy production more efficient, but eliminates critical oversight of utility companies and opens the flood gates to charging ratepayers for services they haven’t yet received. And HB 1417 is no better, allowing utilities to pass unexpected costs onto ratepayers, such as raising rates when they close a completely operational coal plant. Furthermore, HB 1420 will stifle competition by providing utility companies the right of first refusal to build new transmission, undermining the opportunity for outside groups to participate in competitive bidding practices.
We already pay far more than the average household in utility costs. My neighbors and I are struggling to keep up, and additional rate hikes will be devastating. I am urging our legislators to work on new legislation that will undo the damage of HB 1421, HB 1420 and HB 1417, and find a solution that will lower energy rates for working people.
Noah Buttitta
Fishers
