No! No! Not another military conflict
I am a simple person, and will be soon be 80 years old, a veteran, therefore I feel that I have earned the right to give my opinion.
It seems that we soon will get involved in another military conflict. People used to remark that France had not won a war since Napoleon. Well, the U.S.A. has not won a war since WWII. A country’s status in the world is based on their economic situation (GDP and debt) and the strength of their military.
Our economy is riddled with extreme debt, our national resources has been frittered away from poor decisions and commitments to foreign governments and unreasonable, stupid expenditures. Our government's top officials as well as our military generals have been promoted to a level of incompetence (The Peter Principal).
We don’t have enough military leaders to strategically lead and protect our fighting soldiers and pilots who will be in harm’s way. Our current military mission is based on political correctness (wokeness) and not on their mission of warfare.
A big mistake was made leaving all the military equipment and abandoning Bodrum Airbase in Afghanistan, which would be advantageous in attacking future enemies. All of that money was wasted. The U.S. is running out of money; we must pay off our debt.
The U.S. might start off as a support with NATO, but we will traditionally end up bearing most of the cost and committing more of our military and war equipment. Going into such a war will cost us dearly with money that we don’t have, not to speak of military lives lost.
If we fight the Russians for Ukraine, this will free up China, our real enemy, (who is watching) to invade Taiwan. Will we then fight for Taiwan? This would mean fighting on two fronts like in WWII. Do we have the resources?
Please phone our Indiana senators Todd Young 202-224-5623 and Mike Braun 202-224-4814 and Representative Victoria Spartz 202-225-2276, since they are the ones who must approve of funding for such a war. We must all do our part to prevent another costly and probably an unwinnable war. Once we get involved in this conflict, it will be like opening Pandora’s box in which case, we all need to start learning Chinese.
Joyce Alpay
Greentown
