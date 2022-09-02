No one has the right to kill another
This letter is in response to two articles concerning abortion published recently in the Kokomo Tribune.
The most important questions to ask concerning abortion are, at conception, what is conceived? When did you become you? If your mother would’ve had a miscarriage or an abortion after your conception, would you still be here? The answers are obvious. In conclusion, at conception a human life is created.
So in light of this, let’s look at some of these excuses for permitting abortion. Can I take an innocent human life because:
it “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking abortion care?” Nope.
it “will infringe on Hoosiers’ right to privacy, violate Indiana’s guarantee of equal privileges and immunities, and includes unconstitutionally vague language?” Nope.
“Men, for example, can access the full panoply of available medical resources in a health situation?” Men don’t get pregnant, but if they could? Nope.
it would destroy Indiana’s economy? Nope.
new businesses won’t locate in Indiana? Nope.
it will “limit the ability to attract and retain a diverse and talented workforce in Indiana?” Nope.
None of these excuses or any other gives someone the right to take an innocent human life. Or, to look at it another way, no one has the right to kill you.
Joe Shoemaker
Kokomo
