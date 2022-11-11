North Korea helping Russia
Now, we know that North Korea is sending weapons to Russia to use against Ukraine. Probably, North Korea is delivering weapons to Vladivostok, Russia, to be sent by the Trans-Siberian railway west to near Ukraine.
If Ukraine could attack railways, roads, and bridges that lead to Ukraine, it would make it more difficult for Russia to get men and weapons to Ukraine. That would save Ukrainian lives.
But so far, western supporters of Ukraine have forbidden Ukraine to use western weapons to attack any part of Russia. That is like telling one boxer to fight against another boxer with one hand tied behind the back. It is totally unfair to Ukrainians.
Russia started this war. Russia attacked. Russia must expect to be counter attacked. Western supporters must let Ukraine counter attack Russia in ways that reduce Russia’s ability to harm Ukraine.
Since Russia attacked the energy supply systems of Ukraine, Russia should expect Ukraine to target the energy supply systems of Russia. If Ukrainians will suffer loss of heat and energy this winter, it is only fair that Russians suffer loss of heat and energy this winter. That would likely change many Russians’ attitude of support for Vladimir Putin and the war against Ukraine.
Woodrow Wilcox
Dyer, Indiana
