Now if the time to achieve better heart health
February is American Heart Month, an annual event that focuses on assisting all Americans achieve better heart health. There are lots of things you can do to help your heart, like eating lots of fruits and vegetables, working out and getting your blood pressure and cholesterol checked on a regular basis. Want another tip to a healthy heart? Don’t use tobacco products or quit if you currently use tobacco products.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among Hoosiers, and over 13,900 Hoosiers died of heart disease in 2016. According to the 2014 U.S. Surgeon General’s report, about 24% of coronary heart disease deaths among U.S. adults age 35 and older are due to smoking, and about 34,000 heart disease deaths nationwide are due to secondhand smoke.
The first piece of good news is that it’s never too late to quit smoking. The second piece of good news is that free help is available here in Indiana. If you use tobacco products and are ready to quit, you can get free assistance from the Indiana Tobacco Quit Line at 1- 800-QUIT NOW or visit QuitNowIndiana.com for more information. For more on local tobacco prevention and control efforts, visit @BreatheEasyHoCo on Facebook.
Dr. Kingsley Annan, MD, FACC
Cardiology specialist
Commented
