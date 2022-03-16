Nowhere left to play
There is a picture of her alone dribbling through all five of the opposition's defenders, on her way to the basket. She was Lusia Mae "Lucy" Harris, born Feb. 10. 1955, in Minter City, Mississippi, the 10th of 11 children.
She grew up to be 6'3" tall and weighed 185 pounds, and played high school basketball at Amanda Elzy, where she was a three-time MVP, and once scored 40 points in a game in which the opponent didn't total 40 as a team.
She went to Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, largely because they had a women's basketball team. In the days before NCAA women's basketball, they had the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. At Delta State, Lucy, the only Black player on the team, led them to three-straight national championships. The first two came against reigning Catholic Immaculata University, heavily favored and where nuns sat in the stands cheering.
In the 1975 championship game, Lucy scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Delta State upset them 90-81. In 1976, she scored 30 points and had 18 rebounds and they beat Immaculate again 69-64. She led the nation in scoring that year averaging 31.2 points per game. In 1977, for their third championship, they beat Louisiana State University 68-55 with Lucy scoring 23 points with 16 boards.
For her career, Lucy was a three-time All-American. She scored 2,891 points and had 1,692 rebounds, still Delta U records. She shot 63.3% from the floor. In 115 games, she averaged 25.4 points and 14.4 rebounds per game, and her teams went 109-6, going undefeated at 28-0 in the 1974-75 season. In 1975, she played in the Pan American games in Mexico City, where the U.S. team went undefeated and she came home with a gold medal. She also played for the U.S. in the 1976 Olympic games in Montreal. She scored the first two points in women's Olympic history on a feed from teammate Ann Meyers, and she won a silver medal at the games.
She was the only woman ever drafted by an NBA team, being taken with the 137th pick in the 7th round of the 1977 draft by the New Orleans (now Utah) Jazz. But she didn't report. She didn't think she could compete with men.
In 1977, the modest and humble Lucy Harris was the first recipient of the Honda-Broderick Cup, given to the top female college athlete. In 1983, she was inducted into the Delta State sports HOF. In 1990, she went into the Mississippi Sports HOF. In 1992, she was the first African-American woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball HOF in Springfield, Massachusetts. Her presenter was Oscar Robertson. In 1999, she was with the inaugural inductees into the Women's Basketball HOF in Knoxville, Tennessee.
She married George E. Stewart and they had two sons and twin daughters; she was later divorced. She graduated with degrees in physical and special education. She did some coaching, and played one season with the Houston Angels of the short-lived Women's Professional Basketball League. She died Jan. 18, a few weeks shy of her 67th birthday. When her career ended, she had been one of the most dominating female athletes ever, but she had nowhere else left to play.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
