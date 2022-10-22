Open house event will honor Vasiceks
A retirement open house will be given for Pastor Ed and Marylu Vasicek on Oct. 30 at Highland Park Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The church is located at 516 W. Sycamore St. in Kokomo. All former members, friends and associates of Pastor Ed are invited.
Pastor Ed has served as pastor at Highland Park for 39 years, since 1983. He has also been a columnist for the Tribune for 23 years. We will be celebrating the time we have had together, reminiscing and wishing the Vasiceks well as they start this new chapter of their lives.
P.J. Boardman, Kokomo
