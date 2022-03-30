Organizations thanked for help during pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our community in many ways. Through the difficult times, amazing partnerships were formed and various organizations came together to take care of our community. The Howard County Health Department would like to recognize the organizations involved in COVID-19 testing effort since the fall of 2021.
Howard County Health Department continues to be grateful to the city of Kokomo for allowing us to operate the Howard County Community Testing Center from their building at 620 N. Bell St. Every city employee involved in the testing initiative has been very helpful and Mayor Moore ensures we had everything needed for successful operations.
The dedication of the staff at the Howard County Community Testing Center deserves recognition as well. These individuals put themselves in direct contact with COVID-19 regularly, testing over 300 clients a day during surges, and continue to be flexible as necessary operational changes occur. They have endured many challenges but faced them with perseverance and dedication to the community’s health.
The Indiana Department of Health contracted with Gravity Diagnostics to provide additional testing and after an unseasonal COVID-19 surge in August 2021 caused by the Delta variant, the HCHD felt securing a second testing site would be beneficial. Faith Presbyterian Church provided both a building for indoor testing and volunteers. These volunteers helped the Gravity Diagnostic staff settle into the building when operations began and directed clients as to where to go within the building daily. Gravity Diagnostics operated from Faith Presbyterian Church on Oct. 26, 2021, through March 19, 2022. Faith Presbyterian felt called to serve our community during COVID-19 and we are grateful they honored that call.
Prior to Gravity Diagnostics, the IDOH provided additional testing locations through mobile teams; HCHD only needed to find locations that fit a long list of attributes to host these teams with minimal lead time. The Kokomo Event Center and Crossroads Community Church both stepped up, providing valuable parking lot space for these drive-thru clinics. The first time the Kokomo Event Center hosted a site in August 2021, around 900 people were tested in three days. Additionally, several community partners such as the Excel Center, Inventrek Technology Park, and Second Missionary Baptist (not an all-inclusive list) coordinated with IDOH directly and scheduled regular COVID-19 testing and vaccination mobile teams at their locations. Even though the high demand for testing experienced in August did not last, these community partners provided a valuable variety of geographical locations and hours of operation for testing within Howard County.
Thank you to all of these partners for your dedication to COVID-19 testing effort.
Howard County’s Community COVID-19 Testing Center continues to operate at Bell Street. Please visit scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov to confirm available hours or to make an appointment.
Kristina Sommers, REHS
Howard County Health Department
Public Health Emergency Coordinator
Environmental Specialist
