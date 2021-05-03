Our district deserves better than Baird
A few weeks ago, Rep. Jim Baird wrote to the Tribune wailing against the Biden administration and used the go-to Republican boogeyman of “socialism.” Republicans like to throw around that word when legislation is designed to assist hard-working, middle-class Americans.
The COVID Relief Package (America Rescue Plan) passed by the House and the Senate and signed by President Biden passed without a single Republican vote. Jim Baird didn’t vote for it. Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun didn’t vote for it.
This rescue plan made the COVID vaccines roll-out swift and free. Thank an elected Democrat.
It designated $2 billion to Indiana for education. Thank an elected Democrat.
Of this $2 billion, millions will come right here to Howard County for education. Thank an elected Democrat.
This rescue plan gave every adult $1,400 to help with bills, more for families. Thank an elected Democrat.
President Biden just signed an executive order raising the wage to $15 per hour for federal contract employees. Thank an elected Democrat.
Now let’s look at Jim Baird’s record. Most of the bills he’s introduced are still stuck in committee! Most are just crappy bills that will never get close to becoming law. Thank God, because he seems obsessed with limiting women’s right to health care. The only one I see with any dignity is U.S. H.R.1448 PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act Puppies Assisting Wounded Service members for Veterans Therapy Act.
What are Republicans as a whole honed in on? "Cancel culture." Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, the lie that Joe Biden wants to limit your beef consumption, suppressing voter rights and always the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from the former guy. Today’s GOP offer no solutions, no bi-partisan protections for our country, nothing.
Jim Baird is right up there with the worst of them. Vote him out in 2022. Our district deserves better than a man who has yet to speak out against the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol. By holding onto this big lie and not disavowing the Capitol attack, Baird is un-American.
M. R. Lane, Kokomo
