Overturning of Roe corrected bad judicial decision
This letter is in response to an article titled, “Government makes choices for women.”
The questions that must be answered first are: At conception what is conceived? When did you become you? if your mother would’ve had an abortion after your conception, would you still be here? You were you from the moment you were conceived? What is conceived is a human being, a person?
The writer spoke of “abortion rights.“ I can see no “right to abortion“ in the constitution. I have yet to find anyone that can show it to me. To claim a right to abortion is to claim a right to kill another human being.
He complained of a law that “ban abortions if it is only 49% likely that a woman might die from a pregnancy.” Yet he doesn’t seem to care about the 100% of babies that die from abortion. Why is to kill the baby his only solution? Can we not attempt to save them both?
He complained of laws that put “bans on different forms of contraceptives.” If these “contraceptives“ cause abortions and abortions are illegal, wouldn’t that include those “contraceptives?“
The writer complained because the law “bans clinics from offering abortions.” If I am in need of certain surgeries, I may have to go to Indianapolis to get it. Why should abortion be any different? Why are the people required to make it convenient?
The writer stated, “Nobody is forced to give blood or donate an organ.” This is true, but no one is permitted to deliberately kill the person who needs the blood or organ donation.
The writer stated, ”women are going to be required by the government to use their bodies in support of others.” This is simply an argument from location. If the baby was outside of the womb, would the mother be allowed to kill it? We are appalled when we read stories of mothers who have killed their infants either outright or by neglect. However, if the baby is in the womb, somehow that makes the same crime acceptable.
In his final statement, the writer said, “the government has decided for them.” In reality, the government has made no such decision. The overturning of Roe v. Wade merely corrected a bad judicial decision. Women make the choice on whether they will obey the law or not.
Joe Shoemaker, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.