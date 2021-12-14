Pay attention to your kids’ social media
Late last week, it was reported a student was arrested in connection to social media threats against Vigo County Schools.
It's just another threat against a high school made by a student. Luckily, this student was arrested before anything bad could happen.
The preventable shootings in this country must stop.
It has only been 10 days since 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30. The saddest part of this story is how preventable these deaths could have been if Ethan Crumbley’s parents had just done their jobs as parents.
Why is there an always an influx in school shooting threats around the country after a school shooting occurs?
Internet trends.
When is this country going to wake up? When will parents start paying attention to their kids and what they are consuming on social media?
I fear for my future children. I fear for the children of this country. How many innocent children must die in school shootings before the people of this country start doing something about the problem before it occurs?
Watch what your kids are consuming on the internet. Watch what your kids are putting onto the internet. So many warning signs can be found on a child’s phone before they do something like Ethan Crumbley did.
Caitlin Laubsch
Fort Wayne
