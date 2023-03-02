People in this community truly care
The Kokomo Rescue Mission 2023 Walk a Mile in My Shoes is in the books. On a beautiful day, 70 teams (including 29 first-time teams) walked together to experience a little of what it is like to be homeless. More than 700 team members, staff, board members and sponsors combined together to raise well over $150,000 for our two women's shelters. It was a great day for the mission and the women we serve!
Rossville Bible Fellowship once again finished first in the team competition. Grace United Methodist Church was second with Team Vance right behind them in third place. Eastern Comets captured first place in the school team competition. We are grateful for all 70 teams!
An event like this cannot succeed without faithful sponsors. We are so grateful for all of our sponsors. A special word of thanks to BerryComm, Beck’s, Kokomo Auto World and UAW Region 2B for their generous support.
Walk a Mile 2023 demonstrated two truths once again. One, that the people in this community truly care about the homeless, hungry and hurting. And two, they care enough to show it through their generosity. God will use that generosity to provide for the women and children we serve.
On behalf of the staff, women and children at the Open Arms and Watered Garden shelters, thank you! Way to go, Kokomo!
Kevin Smith, executive director, Kokomo Rescue Mission
