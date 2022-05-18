People of faith play major role in fight against tobacco
On Sunday, faith communities throughout Indiana were encouraged to celebrate “No Menthol Sunday.” It was a national day of observance intended to help improve health outcomes for African Americans by escaping the devastating impact of tobacco use, especially menthol cigarettes.
Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death among African Americans, and people of faith can play a major role in changing this. For decades, the tobacco industry has spent billions of dollars to target African Americans in their menthol cigarette marketing.
This year’s theme, One Step Ahead, was inspired by the prophet Micah (Micah 6:8). He proclaims that we must do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God. It is for justice that we stand with marginalized communities who continue to experience the burden of tobacco and the adverse effects menthol cigarettes have on our health and community.
We commend the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent proposal to ban mentholated cigarettes, but it’s only the beginning in overcoming the damage these products and the tobacco industry have done to our community.
Gather with your faith community and begin living, and advocating for, a healthier life.
Ready to quit? Call the Indiana Tobacco Quitline toll-free at 1-800-QUIT-NOW and for more information about addressing the burden of tobacco in the Hoosier African American community.
Jennifer Ogle
Howard County Tobacco Free
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.