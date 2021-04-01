People shouldn't be judged by the color of their skin
The Democrats are framing the new election law passed in Georgia as racists. This is a lie! Stop playing into the Democrats' damaging lie. Boycotting Georgia is wrong. Being corporate cowards is wrong! Stand up for what is right. Even the liberal Washington Post gave President Biden 4 Pinocchio's for his claims about this law.
For much of 2020 the Democrats promoted a lie that America is a horrible raciest country. The Democrat strategy was to divide people, black and white and to mobilize black voters for the Democrat party leading up to the national election in November. The Democrats seized the opportunity in the aftermath of the horrendous senseless murder of George Floyd by a corrupt Minneapolis cop, Derik Chauvin. Derik Chauvin deserves to go to jail and serve the maximum sentence for his crime. When I saw Derik Chauvin on TV with his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes it made me outraged and filled me with anger, I had compassion for Mr. Floyd.
The Democrats' depiction of the vast majority of white Americans as being uncaring and racist is untrue. This lie has done so much damage to race relations and has pitted Black people against white people. I will be the first to admit there is a fringe percentage of white Americans who are racist, but not most of white America. The truth is all people are sinners and have flaws. Sin is not relegated to one race of people, it is part of all of us. Do we all need to continue to work together for a fair society for all, by all means yes. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. worked relentlessly for a fair America for all and to unite Americans not to divide us. King said, “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." Let’s all follow his wise words and choose love.
I embrace America’s most lofty aspiration, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
May God heal our nation and stop the divisive hate. Please can we no longer judge people by the superficial color of their skin, but the goodness of their character and their worth to all mighty God?
Michael Hart, Kokomo
