Police unjustly stereotyped
I am writing about a disgusting “cartoon” that was in your newspaper on May 3, 2021. In my opinion, this vilifies our wonderful law enforcement.
One can gather from the “cartoon” that the Kokomo Tribune views law enforcement as racist individuals, as it unjustly stereotypes police. It is interesting that many different people of all races and creeds serve in law enforcement, yet this cartoon implies that all are guilty before proven innocent.
Another interesting point in contrast is how the Kokomo Tribune disparages law enforcement with the so called “cartoon,” but then posts articles like:
• Talking about local law enforcement helping with “Habitat for Humanity”
• Indiana State Police & KPD honoring fallen officers
• The recent shooting at Chuck E. Cheese
I’m interested where the Tribune stands supporting our law enforcement, but I believe I already know the answer — their opinion will change based upon selling newspapers, which is not always based on fact.
The FBI reports that 511 law enforcement officers were killed from 2010 through 2019 (https://ucr.fbi.gov/leoka/2019/topic-pages/tables/table-1.xls). Ten Indiana officers were killed in this timeframe. Our brave officers and first responders leave their homes and families daily, not knowing if they will return home. Yet news outlets locally and nationally continue to treat them horribly.
What happened in Minnesota and with George Floyd was terrible and should not have happened. Any loss of life is tragic, whether accidental, intentional or in self-defense. The judicial system found Mr. Chauvin guilty — it did not find all law enforcement guilty.
Painting ANY group with a broad swath of a brush, whether it is law enforcement, different races, churches, etc. based upon the actions of a few is dangerous. Having a brother that is a deputy with Howard County, and knowing many others who serve in that capacity, I am sickened by the fact that many out there are denigrating everyone who wears a uniform in one breath due to the actions of a few.
It is high time in today’s society that social media outlets and local newspapers realize that their actions or inactions matter — with great power comes great responsibility. All that the so-called “cartoon” in question accomplished was to further divide our society into a “us vs. them” argument.
As the mighty Pink Floyd wrote in “Hey You,” “ ... together we stand, divided we fall.”
Kyle Chesshir, Kokomo
