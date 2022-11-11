Poll worker thankful for team
What a team I was privileged to work with this election! They were hard working, polite, knowledgeable — even when we were serving 714 voters! I give special recognition and thanks to Sherry, Wayne, Kathy, Donna, Margaret and Myrtle.
Any questions that we could not figure out, the clerk’s office downtown was always available and very helpful. I am proud of Kokomo, seeing that we were all there, working together to do what was right and proper for the election process!
Ruth Keffer, poll worker,
Kokomo
