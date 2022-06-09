Poppy Days a success this year
The American Legion Auxiliary Kokomo Unit No. 6 would like to thank everyone who donated to the annual Poppy Drive during the month of May.
The poppy honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft the red crepe paper flowers. Making poppies provides financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefit to thousands of other veterans and their families through the donations collected.
American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for over a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military and their families both here and abroad. One hundred percent of the money donated is spent on care packages for our troops, hospitalized veterans at the Marion VA, residents at the Indiana Veterans Home in Lafayette, homeless veterans and scholarships for veterans. The auxiliary also helps veterans and their families in need.
Kokomo Unit No. 6 wants the residents of Kokomo and surrounding communities to know how much we appreciate your generous donations. Thanks to you, we had a very successful Poppy Drive this year and we will be able to continue to meet the needs of our veterans.
We want to thank the businesses who gave us permission to collect for donations at their place of business. They are: UAW Local 685 Retirees, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, Frittatas Restaurant, Haynes Community Federal Credit Union, Haynes International Inc., Mane Attraction Hair Styling, Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, Chrysler Casting Plant, Chrysler KTP, ITP1, Kokomo Engine Plant and Sharpsville United Methodist Church.
Thank you, Mayor Tyler Moore, for signing the proclamation declaring the month of May 2022 as “Poppy Days” and for the first donation. The residents of Kokomo are caring people, and have shown it again by honoring our veterans through their generous donations.
Elaine Hornstein, Poppy chairperson, American Legion Auxiliary, Kokomo Unit No. 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.