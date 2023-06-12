Prayers for our police officers
Another year of National Police Week (May 14-20) ended recently. Flags were folded, prayers were said and we bury our dead. It’s been another tough year for the American police. Some of it their fault, most of it not.
As we honor the 224 officers killed in the line of duty last year, everybody thinks about the physical dangers of law enforcement; the late-night traffic stop, the open door in an alley and the thousands of other scary adventures our police embark upon every working day in the interest of public safety. It’s obviously true. A career in law enforcement comes with some risks. But that’s not the scary part.
As dangerous as police work is physically, the job is far more emotionally damaging. Nobody mentions it on recruiting posters and most agencies are ill prepared for the consequences. Police work is a front-row seat on man’s inhumanity. The details are too disturbing to share publicly; but if you ask any cop what keeps them awake at night, you’re going to hear a story so horrific that you wonder how they can go to work everyday.
But they do. And most do it with honor and compassion. They struggle with and disguise their own demons to keep going, to keep serving. “When no one else will come and when no one else will help.”
May we thank God for men and women like that; and pray for their continued strength and protection.
Thomas Kelley, Carrollton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.