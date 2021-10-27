Preserving our Enlightenment-based republic
A Mr. Brantley wrote that America's lawmakers are forcing people to live under "abominable laws" with respect to their moral principles or faith in a god. I find this very strange as an atheist.
I remember less then 20 years ago when people were still being prosecuted for consensual sex with fellow adults of the same sex in states like Texas. In Indiana, such laws existed until 1977, within my own lifetime. There were laws that arrested people for the imaginary crime of blasphemy. Now, these kinds of laws were truly abominable. The United States were never formed as a theocracy of any kind or to reflect the religious beliefs of the religious right-wing in America.
There is no mention of Jesus, the Bible or even Christianity in all of the Constitution. At most there is a mention of a vague, non-specific "Creator" in the Declaration of Independence, written by the deist and non-believer in Christian dogma /doctrine, Thomas Jefferson. The U.S. was literally founded upon Enlightenment ideals and principles, and was the first nation in this regard. There is no freedom of religion in the Bible, if you worship a god other then that of Christianity you might be put to death, such as Exodus 22:20, which states that those who sacrifices to another god should be "destroyed."
So, call me a fool for not believing in a god that I find no evidence and whose very book I find silly (really, a guy living in a whale?) but I will continue to keep preserving our Enlightenment-based republic in lieu of us being a theocracy of any kind.
Jerome McCollom
Kokomo
