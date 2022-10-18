President could enforce laws
Until this moment, I was convinced that I would never agree with anything John Krull would ever say. I sit here now amazed that this moment has come, I agree with one thing he has said. In the Wednesday, Oct. 12 Kokomo Tribune, he wrote about halfway through his article, “Presidents have an obligation to see that the law is honored, not thwarted. It is their duty to see that justice is done, even if the consequences of that justice fall close to their homes and hearts.” Mr. Krull is speaking about Hunter Biden and his legal situation.
But I want to ask: what about immigration law? What about laws governing FISA courts? Should not all laws be honored? That is assuming the word “honored” means enforced, why the Democratic President is not enforcing all of the laws? At least 2 million people have illegally crossed our southern border and are lost somewhere in this country. Does anyone know who these people are? How many are undercover terrorists waiting for their moment to strike?
A standard argument presented to the public is these people are looking for work, or a better life. Some are seeking political asylum. But I question this. How many countries can a person walk through on their way to pick a country where they want to receive asylum? Say someone in Venezuela wants a better life, does he get to pick which country he wants to live in? I call this asylum shopping and should not be allowed.
They say the immigration laws are flawed. Congress has the power to correct them. The very same people on nightly TV telling us the laws are flawed could fix them but no, they fix nothing. But they allow anyone free entry into this country, allowing those illegals to break and make a mockery of our laws with congressional support. But the president could enforce those laws and get them corrected at the same time.
Ed Roberts, Windfall
