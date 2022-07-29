Program provides local students confidence, dignity
In July, the Kokomo Rescue Mission held our Back To School Assistance program where income qualified students K-12 received new shoes, socks and undergarments.
The children also received clothing vouchers to be used at our Care & Share Store to help with the cost of school clothing. It was so exciting to see how many children came out this year. We were able to provide these items for 539 children from 259 families, almost doubling the amount from last year.
This was the second year that we took it outside the walls of the Mission and went into the community holding it at Taylor Elementary School, Carver Center and Grace United Methodist Church, making it more accessible for our neighbors.
This program is so much more than just providing shoes for children. It is about allowing them to have the same confidence and dignity that all students should have going back to school. We would like to thank GM, Crossroads Church and the many others who supported this program by volunteering and donating items making this year a huge success.
Thank you to all who helped ensure these children would comfortably and confidently walk into a new school year.
God bless you,
Van C. Taylor, executive director
Kokomo Rescue Mission
