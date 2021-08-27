Protect your children from secondhand smoke
It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end for our Howard County children and they are returning to school.
Along with a new school year comes new classes, new extracurricular and new friends. Your child will spend most of his or her waking hours away from the home. It is a good idea to put safeguards in place to make sure your child is as safe as possible while they are growing and learning this school year. One way to help protect your child is to reduce his or her exposure to secondhand smoke.
Even if you and the rest of your family do not smoke, it is best to always be cautious of the different environments your child is exposed to throughout the day. Do their friend’s parents smoke inside the house? Do they play sports in an area that isn’t smoke-free? Venues that you assume are smoke-free, such as a public park, may still allow designated smoking areas.
Having an open conversation with your child about their daily activities and the dangers of secondhand smoke can eliminate a lot of these unknowns. It is also important to encourage your child to ask others to not smoke in front of them. Instilling this mentality in your children at a young age will also help prevent them from ever starting to smoke.
If you’re a parent and you smoke, you can protect your family from secondhand smoke by implementing no-smoking rules in your own house or car and keep the smoke outside. If you’re ready to quit smoking and live a healthier life, you can call for free help at 1-800-Quit-Now or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.
Robert Pruett, Howard County VOICE coordinator, Executive Director Drug Free Howard County
