Public charter schools vital for those they serve
In recently announcing its new Charter Schools Program rules, the Biden administration will continue to limit important educational options for families who want to decide what public school is best for their children. While school choice advocates are pleased to see some changes made that parents recommended, the final rule remains largely an attempt to federalize charter schools and bog them down in bureaucratic, cumbersome rules designed to restrict growth.
All this will do is prevent more families from exercising their rights at a time when support for traditional public schools is near an historic low. A recent Gallup poll revealed only 28% of Americans say they have a great deal of confidence in public schools, the second lowest on record.
The Biden administration is quick to remind everyone that another pandemic is possible in the future. We must never forget that it was public charter schools that kept teaching during the pandemic. Public charter schools may not be the best option for every child, but they are vital for the more than 3 million students they serve across the country. It’s time to end the war on our charter schools and put children first.
Letrisha Weber
Board president, National Coalition for Public School Options
Board president, Public School Options Indiana
