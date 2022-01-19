Put a stop to the madness
I am convinced that Indiana is better off when our legislators are at home.
We live in a state where they are making it as difficult as possible to vote (a right we are supposed to have), but want to make it easy peasy to carry a gun.
Rep. Ben Smaltz seems to think that it is awful to make someone wait to get a license to carry a lethal weapon but I bet he was not concerned about voter laws passed to make voting more difficult and cumbersome.
Maybe that has something to do with the latter being self serving. What we absolutely do not need are more guns out on the streets and more people armed and angry and threatening to the general public. I hope there are some sane law makers in the general assembly who will put a stop to this madness. If someone is in a big hurry to get a gun to carry; they are probably in a big hurry to use it.
— Pat Crittendon, Kokomo
