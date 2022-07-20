Compensation to disabled vets is cruel
Our disabled veterans have been asking for fair and just compensation for injuries and sicknesses received in the armed forces since the end of WWI (1918). That was 103 years ago. They are still waiting for proper compensation.
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel.
A big part of the problem is that they are only compensated for projected lost wages. There is no compensation variable in the compensation formula to account for their loss of quality of life. This is unjust and is not a modern paradigm for formulating injuries received in the line of duty while serving in the armed forces. In the U.S. court systems, quality of life payments are always adjudicated in personal injury cases.
Another very real aspect of their insufficient compensation is that our elites who now pay almost nothing in taxation realize that this type of entitlement payment to ANY disenfranchised group of Americans will increase their tax bill every year.
So they use their influence on Congress and in the media to keep compensation payments like this very low. From the point of view of disabled veterans who were harmed while protecting the assets and holdings of these very same elites, more so than any other group of American taxpayers this is outright betrayal.
That is to say, the group of Americans that received the most benefit from injured and broken former troops’ sacrifices are paying little if any taxes at all to support them in their brokenness. It is a downright scam, a con job foisted on these broken veterans by our wealthiest citizens who refuse to be taxed properly. The elites, as always, want something for nothing. And sadly, they are getting just that.
I ask you to introduce legislation now to compensate them fairly this year with special attention given to our permanently and totally disabled veterans.
We broke them in mind and/or body in their armed forces experience and we owe them fair compensation at least at the level of the NAWI for the totally and permanently disabled.
Loretta Dunn, Fort Wayne
