Reader will always back the blue
I would like to express my disgust and anger at the recent "cartoon" hidden under the guise of the opinion of the Tribune.
I was born and raised in Kokomo. I was brought home from the hospital in a car seat buckled in a sheriff's car — my father's. My sister and I had dozens of uncles — none of them were related to us by blood but by a badge. My husband is a deputy and my father-in-law has been an officer for decades. You could say my family crest is a badge.
I will always support law enforcement officers who have seamlessly done their jobs protecting and serving their communities, each one starting their shift wondering if today is the day they wouldn't make it home.
There are a few bad apples who have given the others a black eye. The media feeds off the bad apples and divide this county for attention and ratings.
Why paint the thousands who do their jobs correctly as the bad guys? There can also be a few bad doctors, lawyers, teachers, journalists; but that doesn't mean they are all bad.
Why are all police are continually portrayed as they enemy? I never thought our local paper would stoop to the same level as the national news outlets. The editor who chose that for their "opinion" made a poor choice, but does that make me think poorly of the rest of the journalists and the Tribune? The answer is no. The vast majority of citizens here support law enforcement. I hope the backlash from this stings and this is an eye-opener. You can either be part of the problem or the solution. You can cause the divide to grow, or promote peace and healing. You can't fully express your opinion on something you know nothing about. None of you have ever covered a story and wondered if you would make it home alive. I encourage you to walk in the shoes of an officer rather than hide behind the opinion page. I start each day by praying for the safety of my husband and the others who stand beside him. You should too instead of making a mockery of them.
I would like to recognize the officers who perform their jobs seamlessly. Thank you for what you do. And thank you to the journalists who are a part of the solution.
The First Amendment guarantees your right to freedom of speech and you also have the right to your opinion but please note, so do the citizens of Howard County and I feel that you will hear them loud and clear as we stand with the men and women who protect and serve regardless of how they are portrayed.
Monica Skinner, Greentown
