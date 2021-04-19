Readers backs cartoon, Will column
I must compliment one of your latest cartoons — MLB cancelling the "table for two million." How stupid it was that MLB, Coke, Delta listened to the liberal media about the new Georgia voting law, rather than doing a Bing search and reading the whole law.
We all know that Biden and the media have lied about it. We will never buy Coke products again or fly Delta. (Can't promise, on MLB, because I love the Cubs!) And John Krull's column "What talks and what doesn't" — he should have read the whole law before he wrote THAT column too. How can he teach his journalism students if he himself doesn't do "investigative journalism." You need true FACTS before you print a story.
Must also compliment George Will on his column "Unconstitutional drizzle in Congress' money shower." And also Jim Baird's column "Standing Against Socialism!" As he says, it is our job to write, debate and pass laws that move our country into a better future, but voting "no" and stopping bad legislation that violate our Constitution and harm our country is just as important. It is such a crime that an increasing number of Democrats believe socialism is the path our country should take. But "the history of human civilization has been clear that countries who succumb to socialism and greater government control over the peoples' lives lead to ruin and destruction."
Just to remind everyone, the idea of a "vaccination certificate" is one of the first steps to controlling us.
God help us all.
Pat Duchane, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.