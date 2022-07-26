Reduce kids' exposure to secondhand smoke
It’s hard to believe that summer is coming to an end for students in Howard County and they will soon be returning to school. Along with a new school year comes new classes, new extracurricular and new friends. Your child will spend most of his or her waking hours away from the home.
So, it is a good idea to put safeguards in place to make sure your child is as safe as possible while they are growing and learning this school year. One way to help protect your child is to reduce his or her exposure to secondhand smoke.
Having an open conversation with your child about their daily activities and the dangers of vaping/ smoking/ secondhand smoke can eliminate a lot of these unknowns. It is also important to encourage your child to ask others to not smoke in front of them. Instilling this mentality in your children at a young age will also help prevent them from ever starting to vape or smoke.
If you’re a parent and you use tobacco products, you can protect your family from secondhand smoke by implementing no-smoking rules in your own house or car and keep the smoke outside. If you’re ready to quit smoking and live a healthier life, you can call for free help at 1-800-Quit-Now or text INDIANA to 88709 for easy to use anonymous (and free) support system at your fingertips.
Jennifer Ogle, Howard County Tobacco Free Program Director, Kokomo YMCA/Indiana State Department Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.