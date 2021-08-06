Release the video from Jan. 6 events
I read with disgust the column by Brian Howey concerning the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. I read distortion, fiction and omission of key information.
Let’s start at the top. The Democrats are calling what happened at the Capitol an “insurrection.” There were tens of thousands of folks in Washington to support President Trump over a fraudulent election. If those folks wanted to institute an “insurrection,” there was grossly inadequate security at the Capitol to stop them. Speaker Nancy Pelosi saw to that. She stopped any proper security preparation, fully knowing there were some to be there to cause trouble.
Trump admonished the supporters to go to the Capitol and peacefully protest any acceptance of the Electoral College results given the wide-spread indication of fraud in state after state. Vice President Mike Pence had the opportunity to delay any acceptance by Congress for a couple of weeks. There was precedent.
He cowardly chose not to do that.
Then we have Ofc. Daniel Hodges calling those who “breached” the Capitol “terrorists.” If there were terrorists, it will come out they were not Trump supporters but likely rather of ANTIFA or other fascist supporting group. When he was asked why police didn’t use guns, he said there were, “thousands of terrorists. ... only hundreds of us.” What he did not say was there were never any guns found on anyone at the Capitol. The only gun used was to kill unarmed Ashli Babbit by some still unnamed Capitol policeman.
Then we have Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan thrown off of the Congressional Committee by Pelosi. The committee is supposed to find answers. The motive to dump Banks and Jordan is blatantly obvious. She does not want any on the committee who will ask tough questions. The Republicans that remain are RINOs Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Who would guess?
Finally, we have hundreds of political prisoners being held without bail in Washington jails. They have been there over six months without court appearances, adequate access to attorneys or visitors. Even members of Congress have been barred from seeing into these prisons to check on conditions.
It's time to release all video tapes from Jan. 6. It is time to hear the stories of those being held as prisoners. It's time to know all of the truth about both events on Nov. 3 and Jan. 6, that is, unless we are now under a dictatorship.
— Kent H. Blacklidge Ph.D., Kokomo
