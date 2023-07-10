Religion should respect rights of others
There has been a war engaged against the transgender community over the past few years.
Transgender people (though the term is more broad) are basically born in the wrong sex. A study published in the International Journal of Transgender Health found that in 20% of identical twin pairs, if one twin was transgender, the other was as well, compared to only 2.6% of non-identical twins. That is almost 8 times more likely the identical twin of a transgender person will be transgender versus non-identical twins.
Now it isn’t 100%, but there are other factors, such as hormonal, and that genes switch on in different ways, even in identical twins. But there is a clear genetic component. Also, transgender people, according to a study by the publication JAMA surgery, who had gender affirming surgery had less psychological distress, substance use and suicide risk.
It found that transgender people who had received one or more gender-affirming surgical procedures had a 42% reduction in the odds of experiencing past-month psychological distress and a 35% reduction in the odds of past-year tobacco smoking.
So while transgender people do not choose to be transgender and benefit from gender-affirming treatment, I see them targeted by politicians. Much of this targeting is driven by Christian nationalist politicians and others (not stating all Christians, by the way) who relatively recently lost on the issue of gay rights and marriage equality. Now, some might hold that their religion or god wouldn’t make anyone transgender, but these are the very same people who said that a person couldn’t be gay.
If your religion conflicts with scientific understanding and knowledge (such as the identical twin transgender study) then the problem isn’t with science, it is your religion. Religion should reflect reality and if not, it shouldn’t interfere with the rights of others. We are not a theocracy after all, and nobody’s rights are dependent on the beliefs, religious or not, of others.
Jerome McCollom, Kokomo
