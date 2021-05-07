Remember how it came about
The article in last Friday's paper titled "Registration for grant program for restaurants, bars begins today" listed at least 15 types of businesses and their employees that are eligible to apply for federal grant money for those hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The article stated the Small Business Administration will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. Nowhere in the article did in state that our two Indiana Republican U.S. Senators (Mike Braun and Todd Young) and all seven Indiana Republican U.S. Congressmen and Women (Jackie Walorski, Jim Banks, Jim Baird, Victoria Spartz, Greg Pence, Larry Bucshon and Trey Hollingsworth) all voted against the act, but they did indeed vote AGAINST the act.
Indiana Democrat U.S. Congressmen (Frank Mrvan and Andre Carson) both voted for the act. If those of you who apply and are successful in receiving any of the grant money, it might serve us all well to remember how the grant came about.
Terri Thompson, Kokomo
