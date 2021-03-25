Remember to thank physicians on Doctors Day
Delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort.
As the country celebrates Doctors Day on March 30, I invite you to join me in recognizing the heroic work of all physicians.
The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.
Life has been disrupted by lockdowns and restrictions but chronic diseases and medical crises have kept going.
Doctors across Lutheran Health Network (LHN) have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community. They’ve helped us adapt our practices as more is learned about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread. I’ve never been more grateful for their support.
Their knowledge and skills helped the more than 105,000 patient visits to our emergency rooms and the more than 34,000 patients admitted to our hospitals last year. While we cared for more than 7,000 COVID-19 positive patients as a network, routine care also continued. Women delivered their newborns, medical emergencies were treated, surgeries were performed and a myriad of other medical concerns were addressed.
When lockdowns made it difficult to see patients in person, many providers adapted to new practices, using telehealth visits to ease access. Patients who received care from a practice or urgent care clinic were seen in a safe environment where they could access continuity of care for chronic conditions and for routine check-ups. Overall practice and urgent care visits in 2020 total more than 788,500.
On this Doctors Day, please join me in thanking the physicians you know. Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients. Let’s be sure they know how grateful we are.
Mark Medley, regional president and CEO, Lutheran Health Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.