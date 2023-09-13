Remembering a gentle giant
With the recent passing of Edward "Eddie" Lee Baker, Kokomo has lost a good friend and a gentle giant with a very kind heart.
He had a vast knowledge of gardening and was always eager to share it. With Ed, there was no such thing as a dumb question.
As a member of the Howard County Master Gardeners Association, Ed was one of the founders of the very successful community garden. Since it inception in 2003, the garden has produced well over 283,000 pounds of produce, all to feed the hungry in the Kokomo and Howard County area.
Ed has a knack for getting people to work together for a common goal. This was never more obvious than in the Veterans Memorial Park.
Even though Ed never served in the U.S. armed forces, he had compassion and a high regard for all our U.S. military veterans.
Once again, Ed stepped up and was a founding leader to help bring this lasting memorial park into being to honor all who answered the call to serve our country.
Ed has left his footprint on the hearts of many, both family and friends.
As an entrepreneur, Ed owned the El Compadre Restaurant. He also worked at Delco Electronics for 40 years. Ed also was a member of the Indiana Rose Society.
This gentle giant, though he is gone, will long be remembered in the minds and hearts of all who love him. RIP, Ed.
Robert W. Parks, Kokomo
