Remembering Alton's favorite son
Famous quote: "I wear the largest pair of shoes ever made, when I kick somebody they stay kicked!"
So said Robert Pershing Wadlow of his size-40 feet. Born Feb. 22, 1918, in Alton, Illinois, just north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, with the possible exception of the Biblical "Goliath," he was the tallest person in recorded human history at 8-feet-11.1-inches tall.
He weighed 491 pounds at his peak, and the International Shoe Company supplied him with his shoes. In return, he traveled the country representing the company. A statue of him stands in the center of town, Alton's favorite son.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
