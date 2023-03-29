Remembering the trailblazer "Suz" Sayger
The first time 100 points was scored in a basketball game on any level was done right here in Indiana, the Basketball Capital of the World. It was March 8, 1913, and Herman Sayger, playing for Culver High School, dropped 113 points on Winamac in a 154-10 drilling. He put in 56 field goals and made one free throw. But that wasn't all he did.
Herman Earl Sayger was born on Jan. 3, 1895, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. When his parents and brother died from ptomaine poisoning, he came at age 6 to live with family in Culver. He attended Culver High School, was a four-year starter on the basketball team and was one of five players named to the All-Indiana team of 1914. He was nicknamed "Suz" after band leader John Philip Sousa, because of his love for music. He went on to Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.
"Suz" played baseball, basketball, football and ran track for the Heidelberg Student Princes sports teams.
In the 1920s, he was a football and basketball coach at Heidelberg where his teams had a better than .500 winning percentage. Competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference, his football team won the 1928 conference championship.
Always looking to innovate and improve, it was said he was the first to develop hand signals for football officials. In basketball, he tried to speed up the game by eliminating the "jump ball" after every basket made; this new rule was made official in 1937. He was credited with being the first to propose a three-point shot in basketball. His idea, called "a new type of game," was three points for a shot beyond 25 feet from the basket; one point 15 feet or closer; and two points in between those areas. He used these ideas in exhibition games in the 1930s. The three-point shot was finally implemented in the 1960s-1980s.
He started Sayger Enterprises in Tiffin, and owned a camera shop, a printing and publishing business, and was into advertising. He was one of the first to print pocket schedules for college teams. He counted among his friends Knute Rockne, JimThorpe, Red Grange, and baseball's Tris Speaker. Back in Culver, he used to love to sail his pontoon boat on Lake Maxinkuckee. He passed on Jan. 24, 1970, in New Bedford, Ohio; his remains were cremated and the ashes were spread over his beloved lake.
"Suz" was an energetic, trailblazing innovator that time has somehow managed to forget.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
