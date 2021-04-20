Residents list important environmental issues
"The Earth is the Lord's and all that is in it, the world, and those who live in it." This Old Testament verse (Psalm 24:1) is a charge from God. April 22 is Earth Day. As people of faith committed to good stewardship of the earth, we at Kokomo Creation Care chapter of Hoosier Interfaith Power & Light, unite with others to embrace this responsibility.
In acknowledgement of this charge, our local chapter recently challenged members to give personal thoughts on what environmental issues were important to them in 2021:
From Lenore K.: “On Earth Day, I remind myself that I want my grandchildren and their grandchildren to live in a world in which air is clean and the Earth, and its inhabitants, live sustainably, a world that allows our descendants to experience the beauty of the Earth.”
From Carol C.: “We are just sojourners on this planet. It is the only home those of us currently alive will ever know. When we leave this home, will we be leaving it in a better or worse condition for future generations? Native American tribal leaders often asked, ‘How will our actions affect the next 20 generations?’ Can we ask our leaders, and ourselves, to do the same?”
From David and Mona S.: “We must do things such as plant trees, start a compost pile, pick up trash, eliminate pesticides, and much more.”
From George W.: “Having watched the documentary, ‘Kiss the Ground,’ we should recommend that our legislators see it and provide support to farmers who practice responsible, sustainable farming methods.”
From Tonia S., sharing a quote from the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ): “Each generation, sharing in the estate and heritage of the Earth, has a duty as trustee for future generations to prevent irreversible and irreparable harm to life on earth, and to human freedom and dignity.”
Our local interfaith group, Kokomo Area Creation Care, works toward these goals and many more through education, advocacy and worship. Our group meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of most months, at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. Meetings are always free and open to the public.
Tonia Sherrod, Kokomo
