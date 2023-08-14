Residents of Kokomo are blessed
This Kokomo citizen thanks the city employees for all they do. I know we are taxpayers but they do a great job for us, from trash pickup, snow removal, limbs and leaf pick up, pothole filling, street cleaning and many other services that we take for granted.
I think they do a really good job. When serving the public, you are always open to ridicule or complaints. It is very hard to please everyone. I love a quote from Martin Luther King Jr, "If a man is called to be a street sweeper, he should sweep streets even as Michelangelo painted, or Beethoven composed music, or Shakespeare wrote poetry. He should sweep streets so well that all the hosts of heaven and Earth will pause to say, here lived a great street sweeper who did his job well."
Also we citizens of Kokomo are blessed with a great fire department and a great police department. We truly are blessed here in Kokomo.
Garrett W. Floyd, Kokomo
